The Ultimate Guide to Design and Construction Collaboration

Chief Innovation Officer, Windover Construction
Head of Construction and Engineering Solutions, Skanska Sweden
National Digital Technologies and Development Manager, Hansen Yuncken
In this guide, we asked 8 construction leaders from DPR, Gamuda, Hansen Yuncken, Messer, Kraus-Anderson, Skanska, Kraus-Anderson, Windover, and Yates Construction how they best collaborate on construction projects.
This guide is packed with their insights, expertise, and strategies meant to help you better collaborate with external and internal partners throughout the lifecycle of a project, so you can deliver high-quality work on time and on budget.
(Plus, you’ll hear from a designer, specialty contractor, and owner on whether or not they agree with the suggestions…)
Early-stage collaboration beyond a company’s walls is critical to profitability, with poor communication costing the construction industry approximately $17 billion per year.
But most communication takes place within a company’s (virtual) walls, with 2.5 internal collaborators working on documents for every 1 external collaborator.
With all these parties stuck in silos, you can’t afford not to work together better. And as a general contractor, you sit at the center of it all, making sure everyone has the information they need.