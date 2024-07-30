Construction Data Summit: Navigating Your Data Journey Across the Ecosystem

The topic of ‘data’ can be overwhelming. What do we mean by ‘data’? How do we store it? What actionable insights can we pull from it? In this three-part webinar series, we will answer your burning data-related questions. In these events with already 2,500+ registrants, you will learn:
Ever wonder if you are measuring the right KPIs for your business? Companies have their own unique set of metrics to help them measure performance. But we’ll focus on the trends and benchmarks that ensure you are on the right path. Join us for a deep dive on all things KPI and learn:
Manu Venugopal
Sr. Manager of Product Management, Autodesk
Mark Austin
Accelerated Value Executive, Autodesk
Whether you are just getting started on your data management journey, or you are in the middle of figuring it all out, having some real-life examples of what others are doing might give you the confidence or extra boost you need to charge forward.
Join us as we hear from Heather Soderquist, VP of Construction Innovation at Jacobsen Construction, to learn firsthand how she thinks about data management and what dashboards and reports she finds most useful.
John Prior
Subject Matter Expert, Construction Analytics, Autodesk
Heather Soderquist
VP of Innovation, Jacobsen Construction
In another galaxy (far, far away) you might not need to manage ‘data’. But here on earth construction teams need to get the most out of their data, and likely they are not just using one solution, so aggregating and connecting data is more important than ever. Join us to hear more about how you can:
Eveart Foster
Integrations Subject Matter Expert, Autodesk
Joe Fields
Sr. Manager, Business Intelligence & Reporting, Autodesk
