McDermott Exclusive Virtual Series

McDermott’s enterprise agreement with Autodesk provides users access to the Autodesk Construction Cloud, which connects workflows, teams, and data at every stage of the project lifecycle. This aims to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and deliver predictable results in increasingly complex projects.

Today projects are increasingly more complex—physically, commercially, and sustainably—and traditional tools & processes are no longer capable of helping to deliver acceptable outcomes. By leveraging modern technology trends offered by Autodesk, you and your teams are now equipped to seamlessly connect your project and project teams across your entire project lifecycle from design to turnover, utilizing digital technologies to construct more efficiently with higher quality.

Ananda Ramakrishnan, Director of Engineering IT, and your Autodesk Enterprise Team is excited to invite you to attend this three-part series focused on the Autodesk Construction Cloud Platform where you will learn how connected project workflows can be positioned to significantly reduce cost and environmental impacts, improve speed and energy usage, and produce better outcomes “Powered by Autodesk”.