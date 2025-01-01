Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Constrafor Integration

Constrafor
Constrafor is a construction tech and fintech innovator purpose-built for construction that is setting new standards of productivity and cost-efficiency for the way GCs and subcontractors manage essential back-office tasks and financial transactions.
Integration forPartner Card
The Integration

GCs using Autodesk Construction Cloud can now embed Constrafor’s procurement solutions in their Autodesk® Build Insights Dashboard or BIM 360® Project Home Dashboard. Embedding Constrafor’s tools in Autodesk Construction Cloud dashboards helps PMs make holistic decisions that impact the bottom line.
 
 

Constrafor’s cloud-based solution allows the automation and integration of procurement workflows to reduce administrative costs, facilitate insurance and contract management, and digitize payments.

Details

  • Embed Constrafor's software solutions in Autodesk Build Insights or BIM 360® Dashboard
  • Access Constrafor data via your BIM 360 Project Home
  • Sign in to Constrafor platform using your Autodesk account

Support:

Technology built byConstrafor

Emailsupport@constrafor.com

Partner Websitewww.constrafor.com

Partner Phone(650) 313-6165

