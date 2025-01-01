ProEst Integration

The Integration

The ProEst and Autodesk Build integration facilitates the interconnection between estimating and project phase cost management. Contractors can convert their detailed estimates from ProEst to project budgets in Autodesk Build —seamlessly passing the reins to the field team.



The ProEst and Autodesk Build integration allows contractors to convert their detailed estimates from ProEst to project budgets in Autodesk Build, where they can manage all cost activities in a central location.

Details