what3words Integration

Access the what3words online map directly in Autodesk Build or BIM 360 Project Home dashboards to help your team easily communicate and identify precise locations using just 3 words.
Simple to communicate- Find any location with 3 words
Increased efficiency- Identify precise site locations, building entrances or unaddressed areas
Accurate&Actionable data- Collect 3m sq locations from users
Global Solution- Available in 50 languages
Support:
Technology built bywhat3words
Partner Websitewhat3words.com/contact-us