what3words Integration

The Integration

Access the what3words online map directly in Autodesk Build or BIM 360 Project Home dashboards to help your team easily communicate and identify precise locations using just 3 words.

Simple to communicate- Find any location with 3 words

Increased efficiency- Identify precise site locations, building entrances or unaddressed areas

Accurate&Actionable data- Collect 3m sq locations from users

Global Solution- Available in 50 languages

Details