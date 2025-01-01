Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I am a 30+ year veteran of the construction industry that started my career in Construction Operations. I had the knack for being the guy that would try new things and always ask why does it have to be so complicated? Today I am privileged to lead a team that solves those problems every day. I specialize in implementing Construction Technology and improving project workflows.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? We are building something unique with each project, and you can see progress every day. You get to see the true grit of the construction workforce building landmarks that will be a new and exciting place for many to occupy and enjoy. It is fun to see a structure and tell your friends and family, “Yeah, I was a part of building that.”

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I am most interested in seeing how data can be used to inform projects and organizations of opportunities in a predictive way; how we can leverage information from our past to improve our future.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Keep asking, “Is there a better way to do things?” This industry has a reputation for moving slowly with change, Don’t accept that. Be the one to inspire change.