Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing
Champions

Emily Rech, CEM, MEM

  • Associate Principal Director of Project Controls and Preconstruction
  • Pond
  • Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Meet Emily

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I specialize in project controls specifically schedule, cost, and risk management. I started my career in project management, then got into primavera scheduling and risk management. Then back into project management. The key to risk avoidance is great project controls…and that where ACC became my team and my company’s choice to manage risk on our projects.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? I love being part of the process from concept to closeout…its amazing to see things come to fruition.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Risk Management.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Always be an open communicator, and be open to all ideas and change that comes your way.

About Emily

Your Superpower Communication

What Motivates You Challenges

Tool You Can’t Live Without Notebook

Best Artist/Song for Work Journey

Jobsite or Office Both

More from Emily

Case Study
Pond & Company Answers RFIs and Submittals 30% Faster with Autodesk Build

Hear from our customers

asset-33-1

40 Under 40: Champions of Construction is an annual and global awards program that recognizes both established and up and comers in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) who are making a big impact.

Go Behind the Build! In our blog series, learn about the top construction professionals building the future of the construction industry.

Construction Community Autodesk Construction Cloud is accelerating the way our customers build. Read their success stories to learn how.

Interested in becoming a Construction Champion?