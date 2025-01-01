Jamie Berzon

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I have a degree in Architecture and a Master’s in Construction Management. I love construction, I love design, and I love the marriage of them both. I love the idea of creating something new, but in a logical, mathematical way. I think that’s why my degrees really work for me. Having both the creative and logical sides of my brain working together. All of that led me to computers and finding creative, beautiful ways to make these logical systems work for what we need.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? It’s a tough field, no doubt about it, but how cool is it to drive by office buildings, schools, hospitals, all the places that make a community work, and know you had a hand in helping create that space. It’s so cool.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I’m eagerly watching what’s going to happen with AI and ChatGPT. There are so many ways to use it within our industry, but we also need to make sure we get a good handle on it before it becomes unmanageable and out of control. It’s all happening so fast; it’s crazy!

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Be open, be ready, and always think beyond today.