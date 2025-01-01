Matt Hayward

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. Having graduated with a surveying degree 20 odd years ago, I have followed a survey and spatial career before landing in an area that I enjoy working in which is Digital Experience/Delivery.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Being involved with providing better outcomes for future generations to enjoy.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry?

Sustainability – How can digital help achieve required goals.

Digital Twin/Representation – What does this look like for different Asset owners and how can the process to achieve this be unlocked.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? It’s important to have a growth mindset and invest in understanding how to use and unlock datas potential.