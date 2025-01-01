Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. An experienced Senior Engineering Manager with over 20 years experience within the engineering, design and construction industry. I’m also a specialists in the leadership of complex multi-discipline construction projects.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Every project is different and comes with its own unique challenges and learnings, and each new project brings together a new team of talented individuals who form close working relationships working towards common goals. The legacy we leave following completion of each project which can have a positive impact on the environment, for the community and the economy.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? The energy transition and acceleration of construction innovations within industry, reducing our impact to the environment through innovative engineering solution, and the development of our next generation of construction professionals.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? To seize every opportunity to learn from others, maintain continued professional development, and consider lessons learned for each new project – what has been done well and where could challenges have been avoided previously.