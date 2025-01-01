Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing
Champions

Robert Lee Brown

  • Sr. Project Control Systems Manager
  • DFW International Airport
  • Arlington, TX

Meet Robert

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I’m really into land surveying and all its varying technologies. It’s awesome to see how projects flow from the beginning stages to the certificate of occupancy. Next, I’m also a volleyball coach for one of the top five clubs in the USA and have been for more than 20 years.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Working in the AEC industry is exciting because of the varying changes and mental challenges faced on a daily basis.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Drones and LIDAR scanning are the things that get my blood flowing.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Don’t allow yourself to get comfortable and learn more than one thing of the AEC industry so you’ll always have options.

About Robert

Your Superpower Ability to learn a software platform quickly

What Motivates You My internal drive to always strive for more

Tool You Can’t Live Without ACC Build

Best Artist/Song for Work Future

Jobsite or Office Both

Hear from our customers

asset-33-1

40 Under 40: Champions of Construction is an annual and global awards program that recognizes both established and up and comers in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) who are making a big impact.

Go Behind the Build! In our blog series, learn about the top construction professionals building the future of the construction industry.

Construction Community Autodesk Construction Cloud is accelerating the way our customers build. Read their success stories to learn how.

Interested in becoming a Construction Champion?