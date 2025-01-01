William (Bill) R. Bausmith, Jr.

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I oversee the largest capital construction activity in Princeton’s history.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? There’s a family legacy of builders, and I love the creativity and the science behind the structures.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I’m most passionate about BIM to FM.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Spend many years in hand-on construction.