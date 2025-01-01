Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
William (Bill) R. Bausmith, Jr.

  • Executive Director Construction- Office of Capital Projects
  • Princeton University
  • Princeton, NJ

Meet William

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I oversee the largest capital construction activity in Princeton’s history.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? There’s a family legacy of builders, and I love the creativity and the science behind the structures.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? I’m most passionate about BIM to FM.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Spend many years in hand-on construction.

About William

Your Superpower Musician

What Motivates You Creativity

Tool You Can’t Live Without Smart handheld

Best Artist/Song for Work I can’t listen to music while working….my brain gets consumed with music

Jobsite or Office Jobsite

