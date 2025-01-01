Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Kim DeYoung

  • VP, Digital Technology
  • Swinerton
  • Bellevue, WA

Meet Kim

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. I started my over 20 year career in the Construction industry as a Project Engineer, working my way up to Project Manager. My drive for continuous improvement drove my career path to focus on construction technology. Today I get to lead a team of technical and construction professionals in exploring, implementing and supporting technology to enable Swinerton to be a best in class builder.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? We get to be a part of building something long lasting.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? Sustainable building, celebrating and supporting diversity, leveraging data and any topic on how we can streamline or automate building processes.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Don’t accept the norms of this industry and think outside the box to help move this industry forward.

About Kim

Your Superpower Problem Solving

What Motivates You Enabling our project teams to do their best work

Tool You Can’t Live Without Excel – there is a spreadsheet for everything!

Best Artist/Song for Work Anything Pearl Jam or Snoop Dogg!

Jobsite or Office Jobsite to be a part of the action, Office for quiet concentration

