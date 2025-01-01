Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Yoshinori Shimizu

  • Superintendent/Senior Staff, Construction Department
  • Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Kawasaki, Japan

Meet Yoshinori

Tell me about yourself and what you specialize in. Be strict with myself and specialize in Construction Management.

Why do you love working in the construction industry? Creating something new out of nothing.

What topics and trends are you most passionate about in the industry? A completely new construction management process utilizing the latest technology.

What advice would you give to the next generation preparing for the future of the industry? Be aware that we are in a period of change in the industry management process and the need for a spirit of proactively taking on new challenges.

About Yoshinori

Your Superpower Future Prediction

What Motivates You The bigger the task, the more motivated

Tool You Can’t Live Without Hammer (i.e Autodesk Build)!

Best Artist/Song for Work Milet

Jobsite or Office Office

