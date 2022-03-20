CMAA Focus22
March 20 - 22, 2022
Renaissance Chicago Downtown
CMAA Focus explores markets, trends, and factors which contribute to success in delivering projects. Speakers focus on providing in-depth and useful information on key industry topics including financing, partnering, contracts, leadership, legal and regulatory issues, bonding, risk management, workforce issues, and current market research.
CMAA Focus22 will dive into three areas of importance to succeed in today’s CM/PM industry:
- Best practices and lessons learned from programs/projects led and managed by CMAA members.
- Leadership skills for business development, talent management, safety education, and contract administration.
- Building careers for the next generation of professionals.
Come visit our table to network and talk tech with our industry professionals. Learn what’s new with Autodesk and how we can help you digitize and streamline your workflows. Together, we can turn today’s construction industry challenges into opportunities.