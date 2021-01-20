Indiana Subcontractors Association Tech-tober 2020

January 20 - 21, 2021 - Virtual Event

Join us as we present at ISA’s annual technology-focused event – Tech-Tober! The virtual event will offer a variety of presentations that will help you and your company become savvier with technology to help your employees become safer and more productive. This event is designed not just for IT professionals, but for owners, project managers, superintendents, HR professionals and those in operations to learn about some of the products and services that can help your company stay ahead of the curve.