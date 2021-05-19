LCI Design Forum 2021

May 19 - 21, 2021 - Virtual Event

Collective skills and commitment play a huge role in the success of the design community. From ensuring on-time delivery to guaranteeing high-quality project value, collaboration is vital to a team’s success. High-performing design and construction teams who empower the intersection of equity, diversity and inclusion with Lean methodologies excel at efficiency while increasing client satisfaction, and eliminating re-work.

The 2020 Lean in Design Forum will cover solutions and efficiencies made possible by strong equity, diversity and inclusion across the design community. Session and discussion topics will include: