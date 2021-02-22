Master Builders of Iowa Winter Conference 2021

February 22 - 25, 2021 - Virtual Event

Each year, come late February, construction colleagues from throughout Iowa and the Midwest converge in Altoona, IA for MBI’s Annual Winter Conference. In a normal year, this event attracts over 1,500 contractors, suppliers, service providers, design professionals, students and pretty much any other person involved in one way or another with the Iowa commercial building industry. Although virtual this year, this event is still sure to be a great networking opportunity, as well as an educational and training program that goes beyond anything else offered in this state and is MBI’s signature event!