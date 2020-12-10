MEP Mastermind 2021

December 10 - 11, 2020 - Virtual Event

Join Amy Marks, Head of Industrialized Construction Strategy & Evangelism at Autodesk, and Ryan McMahon, Director of Industrialized Construction Product Management at Autodesk, for an interactive ideation workshop tackling how to practically move the industry forward. This MEP Masterminds will focus on the existing hurdles to actually implementing DfMA as a repeatable play and crowdsource ways to remove them. Get ready for practical advice and come willing to join the conversation for fresh productization ideas. It is time for the next step in the rise of MEP.