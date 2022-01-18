World of Concrete 2022

January 18 - 20, 2022

Part knowledge, part equipment, part connections—World of Concrete is 100% of what you need to keep grinding it out through disruptions to the supply chain, safety and beyond. Get your hands on advanced technology and machinery, access the newest training and techniques in concrete and masonry, and build momentum for another unstoppable year.

Want to learn how to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and increase profits? Come visit us at booth N1477 in the North Hall. Autodesk Construction Cloud leads to better, faster decision-making and the vision to identify and solve problems before they happen.

Aside from demos and tech talk with our industry professionals, we invite you to a mind-blowing interaction with PHIL “The Magic Man”, booth happy hours and pop-up coffee and beer stands throughout the North Hall.

Autodesk Construction Cloud, Booth N1477, North Hall