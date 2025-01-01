Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
COST MANAGEMENT PRODUCT TOUR

Construction cost control in action

Maximize profitability. See how Autodesk Build can help you effectively manage costs, see cost-related risk early, and forecast more accurately.

Easy-to-use project management software
checklist bullet
Organize & collaborate on drawings, models and documents in the cloud
checklist bullet
Streamline Submittals, RFIs, Schedules & Meetings
checklist bullet
Create, track, and resolve issues faster
checklist bullet
Centralized management of all cost activities, in one place.
checklist bullet
Access all project information anytime, anywhere, even offline
Cost control workflows reduce data loss and increase access to critical information.

Improve construction cost control by managing cost activities in the software used for project management and field activities, streamlining construction project workflows and connecting data.

Construction Change Order
Create a PCO from a RFI

Create a Potential Change Order directly from an RFI, reducing data entry and capturing the origin of change orders.

Construction Meeting Minutes
Link Cost Items in Meetings

Link change orders directly to meeting items to improve the visibility and accessibility of critical construction cost information.

Access to construction cost information
Access Cost Information

Role-based permission settings let you control how owners and suppliers view cost management items.

Helpful cost management resources

Best Practices to Successfully Integrate your Cost Management and ERP Systems

Hear how Jacobsen Construction combined the power of Cost Management with its accounting systems to automate processes, reduce errors, and gain more actionable data.

[Guide] Construction Cost Management 101

A contractor's ultimate guide to construction cost management, common pitfalls and actionable steps to improve cost management in construction.

Cost Management with Autodesk Build

See how Autodesk Build helps teams centralize in the cloud the management of all cost-related activities, improve visibility into the financial health of projects, and reduce cost-related risk.

