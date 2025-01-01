Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Looking to access Assemble?

Condition and Connect BIM Data.

Keep projects on track. Condition and connect BIM data to design reviews, estimating, change management, scheduling, work-in-place tracking and more.

Improve model conditioning.

Make any design model construction ready. Group, sort and organise your project information, then power your downstream workflows by enriching your model with metadata.

Review designs collaboratively.

Conduct more efficient, data-driven design review sessions using a cloud-based environment that gives all stakeholders access to project models.

Streamline model-based takeoff and change management.

Easily organise project data by user-defined parameters like tender package, locations, phases, WBS and work activity codes. Understand, visualise and quantify changes occurring within each design iteration. Easily identify what has been added or removed in the model and which quantities have changed.

Work-in-Place tracking.

Make conditioned models accessible to your entire organisation with a cloud-based platform. Then, organise models around relevant data and share views that are pre-filtered for the daily needs of the site team. Assemble lets site teams select model objects and update installation statuses. Connecting these statuses to model objects provides a visually rich progress report of completed work that is directly tied to the project quantities.

Try the most advanced model conditioning solution in the industry.

See Assemble’s model conditioning capabilities.

Tracking issues with BIM 360

Identify, track and resolve project issues in a faster, more traceable way. Issues raised in Assemble are available in both Autodesk BIM 360 Issue Management and in Assemble.

Connect Quantities & Tender Forms

Quickly export quantities from Assemble and import them into tender forms in BuildingConnected.

Manage Project Schedules

Dynamically connect WBS and activities from Oracle Primavera P6 directly to your model in Assemble.

Report with Microsoft Power BI

Get fully interactive customisable reports and dashboards that help you to drill down into the project data for improved project control.

"Instead of spending eight hours a week on Earned Value Tracking, we’ve lowered that to four hours. In addition to a 50% time-savings, Assemble has increased data quality by eliminating redundancies in tracking. We used to say that an earned value was within 10%, but now we can say it is within 3%."

- Spencer Hobson, Senior Project Engineer at McKinstry

Try the most advanced model conditioning solution in the industry.

Tips for Moving from 2D to 3D Workflows

Learn how a cloud-based platform can help you to optimise your construction project management workflows.

McKinstry Experiences 50% Time Savings

Using Assemble for earned value tracking, McKinstry automated their process and experienced a time savings of 50%.

How Joeris Proactively Informs and Influences the Design Process

With Assemble, Joeris identified construction gaps and challenges earlier in the preconstruction process, increasing collaboration and shortening timelines.

