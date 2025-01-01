Tap into the largest crowdsourced network to qualify subcontractors for the right jobs. Compare their financial health to thousands of others and expand your partnerships with an ever-growing pool of vetted trades.
Qualify subcontractors faster with automated qualification. Leverage customised questionnaires, limit calculations and financial ratios to get an instant risk analysis and mitigation recommendations.
Automatically share risk information with estimating teams with the BuildingConnected Pro and TradeTapp integration. Collectively, your teams can identify the best subcontractors for each project
Customise TradeTapp to support your organisation’s processes with customised questionnaires, internal limits, financial ratio calculations and approval workflows.Learn More
Enter details for each project to identify specific risks and where additional mitigation tactics are needed.Learn More
Automate invitations, follow-ups and renewal requests to subcontractors and easily organise information as soon as you receive it.Learn More
Sync your ERP or accounting systems so that all internal backlogue data flow straight into TradeTapp.Learn More
Key Financial & Safety Metrics for Qualification
Accurately evaluating a subcontractor’s health before awarding work has become more important than ever.
2021 Autodesk Construction Outlook
Is your organization ready? Take a critical look at the construction risk landscape in this interactive report.
Bid Management and Qualification Drive Success
Passing risk data to internal departments is critical, especially between the risk and estimating functions.