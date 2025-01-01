Gain clear visibility into the impacts of changes on the overall construction project budget while managing all aspects of the change order process in a single platform.
Provide an at-a-glance view of all potential change orders, their type, scope, source, status and cost-related impacts. Associate cost items with hierarchical build-ups to detail the effects of a change and connect to budget items and contracts through an all-in-one change order management software.
Streamline upstream and downstream change order workflows, creating clear accountability and ensuring nothing slips through the cracks. Connect project and cost management and track the origin of construction changes by elevating an RFI to a Potential Change Order.
Get high-quality construction change order documentation out the door faster. Leverage customised document templates and create a standard documentation format for distribution. Save time and auto-generate documents needed during the change order process.
Immediately view the impact of changes and get a real-time view of the project’s financial health. Approved change order data automatically syncs with the budget and relevant payment applications.
Aligning the approved cost impact of a change order often leads to delays. When a change order arises, validating the cost impact quickly keeps the project moving. Send an RFQ out to multiple suppliers in a single, simple workflow when a potential change order is recognised. Group suppliers into cohorts to simplify the process and ensure the right suppliers are notified.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders in an easy-to-adopt, highly configurable solution.