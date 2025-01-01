Reduce risk and rework and ensure the team is working off the latest information with approval workflows. Review, comment on and approve drawings, models or documents with configurable and collaborative tools.
Increase communication with all stakeholders. Email notifications to reviewers when it’s their turn to review or to update project members.
Choose between one- to five-step configurable approval workflows, ensuring a controlled document distribution process. Automate the review process and ensure all stakeholders review. Leverage templates to save set-up time and quickly initiate new reviews.
When reviewing, choose between ‘approve’, ‘approve with comment and/or markups’ or ‘reject’. Project members can reference the review log for updates or to view comments and markups.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
Centralised document management solution that acts as a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.
Connect decision makers and construction teams to improve design quality and constructability from the office to the field.