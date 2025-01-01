Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Asset Management Software for Construction Icon.
ASSETS

Manage construction assets across the project lifecycle.

Enhance project status visibility, accelerate commissioning and improve turnover with robust asset tracking.

Customise asset management workflows.

Track critical asset milestones from Specified all the way through Acceptance using customised statuses and attributes. Easily organise assets with fully configurable categories and status sets.

Integrate with field collaboration tools.

Complete quality and commissioning workflows by connecting assets to tools such as forms, issues, photos and documents.

Create and track asset progress on 2D sheets.

Keep office and field teams updated on project progress for asset installations with colour-coded visualisations on drawings.

Perform commissioning workflows in the field.

Quickly pull up asset-related information with a barcode or QR code to perform commissioning workflows in the field.

Simplify the handover documentation process.

Access all asset information during project closeout including product information such as cut-sheets, certifications, training materials and warranty documents from one place.

