Harness the power of Construction IQ’s built-in machine learning and AI functionality to predict, prevent and manage risks to cost, schedule, quality and safety.
Design Risk Factors enables project leaders to take daily action to prioritise and resolve design issues before they become time-consuming RFIs and create costly downstream-changes during construction.
RFI Risk Factors helps teams identify RFIs that pose the greatest risk to project cost and schedule and classifies them by root cause, discipline and building component. Catch design issues earlier, identify risks and prioritise the right RFIs.
Quality Risk Factors enables project leaders to understand high risk quality problems and actions to mitigate risk to maintain quality control, while monitoring issue status, activity and quality checklist conformance.
Safety Risk Factors enable project leaders to get instant visibility into high risk areas of their project and take immediate action to resolve problematic safety behaviours and hazards before serious incidents happen.
Comprehensive site and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
Connect design and construction teams with unified model aggregation, clash resolution, and issue tracking across desktop and cloud.
Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.
Connect decision makers and construction teams to improve design quality and constructability from the office to the field.