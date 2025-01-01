Simplify your quantity takeoff process by combining 2D and 3D quantification capabilities in a cloud-based environment for improved collaboration and accuracy.
Whether you are using either the imperial or metric system, you can capture project scope with linear, count or area takeoff tools. Generate multiple quantities for any takeoff drawn and reassign takeoffs to different types with ease. Improve how you organise your takeoffs by selecting from predefined or uploaded customised classification systems.
Quickly generate quantities from Building Information Models to save time in visualising project scope. Use customised formulas to generate complex quantities in both 2D and 3D.
Streamline the takeoff process by combining your 2D and 3D takeoffs to eliminate errors. Aggregated 2D and 3D quantities can be rolled up by classification, type and material to allow for easy integrations with Excel and other estimating solutions.
Perform accurate 2D takeoffs and generate automated quantities from 3D models in a single online solution.