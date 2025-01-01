Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
TRANSMITTALS

Digitise construction transmittal process.

Send project drawings, models and other documents to another project member or team in a formalised and traceable manner.

Formalise construction transmittals.

Make sure the right information gets in the right hands with formal notices. Transmittals offer you granular control of information with top-down visibility on document activity.

Increase secure sharing.

Share collections of documents with other project team members based on users, roles or companies and avoid risks that come along with distributing one-off links to files.

Personalise delivery.

Customise how transmittals are sent. Easily add or remove documents and add a message to recipients to describe contents, purpose and required actions.

Track and audit transmittals.

With a robust audit trail, you can track the nature of transmittals, including document versioning, recipients and actions taken.

See Transmittals in action.

