Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing
Photo Management Software for Construction Photos Icon
PHOTOS

Connect the jobsite and the office with photos and videos.

Capture what happens on the jobsite and tag your construction photos to provide better context. Use the gallery to quickly find information and generate photo reports.

Store everything in a central photo gallery.

Leverage the photo gallery to store all photos, videos and 360 images in one place. Use the map view and the detailed filtering to find the visual information you’re looking for.

triangle

Leverage intelligent and custom tags

Save time organising and filtering the right photos by automatically adding machine-learning-powered autotags as well as creating manual custom tags to photos.

triangle

Share more information by adding photos.

Attach photos and videos to forms, issues, RFIs and submittals. Capture what’s happening in the field to provide more information for team members who can’t be present on-site.

triangle

Find a photo’s context with one click.

Click a jobsite image in the gallery to see its context. Find out straight away if there’s an issue, form, asset, sheet or RFI connected to it and click them to see more details.

triangle

Create and share photo reports.

Generate reports of your photos, videos and 360 images to share with others even outside of the project. Filter for a specific time range or photo type to quickly find the images you want in your report.

triangle

See Photos in action.

BUILD

Comprehensive field and project management software that delivers a broad, deep and connected set of tools for builders.

Try Now