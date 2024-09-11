Construction Innovation: Harnessing AI for Future Success

Who should attend: VPs, Executives, Directors, GCs, project managers, engineers, decision-makers, thought leaders and anyone looking to become one.
Join Pat Keaney, Director of Product Management for Intelligence and Eveart Foster, Subject Matter Expert at Autodesk, to discuss how AI is altering the construction industry today and what the future might bring.
Join 900+ registrants on September 11th and learn:
Register today for this 55 minute webinar and get your questions answered live.
Pat Keaney
Director of Product Management for Intelligence, Autodesk
Eveart Foster
Integrations Subject Matter Expert, Autodesk
Work safer, faster, and with less stress, thanks to Autodesk’s leading construction management platform.