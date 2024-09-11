Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing
Back to Webinar Hub

Construction Innovation: Harnessing AI for Future Success

How AI impacts the construction industry and what it can do for our future to improve productivity and minimize risk.

Who should attend: VPs, Executives, Directors, GCs, project managers, engineers, decision-makers, thought leaders and anyone looking to become one.

Join Pat Keaney, Director of Product Management for Intelligence and Eveart Foster, Subject Matter Expert at Autodesk, to discuss how AI is altering the construction industry today and what the future might bring.

Join 900+ registrants on September 11th and learn:

  • The state of the industry and why it is ready for AI to bring change
  • What AI capabilities are already in development across the project lifecycle
  • Insights into into how data teams are thinking about the future of AI

Register today for this 55 minute webinar and get your questions answered live.

Speakers

Pat Keaney

Director of Product Management for Intelligence, Autodesk

Eveart Foster

Integrations Subject Matter Expert, Autodesk

A leader in project management.

Work safer, faster, and with less stress, thanks to Autodesk’s leading construction management platform.

Construction Project Management Software for Construction General Contractors
Trusted By
Balfour Beatty
Clayco
Cupertino Electric
Lendlease
Mace
Rosendin Electric
Skanska
Texas A&M Transportation Institute
Walsh Construction logo
Share with your colleagues #AutodeskConstruction
social-icon-linkedinsocial-icon-twittersocial-icon-facebook