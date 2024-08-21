Document Management Jam

Did you know that construction professionals spend roughly 35% of their time on non-productive activities, such as searching for the right project documents? Experienced this headache before? Well, you’re not alone. In this webinar jam, we will talk about all things document management and highlight some best practices for you to start on the right track. Join the discussion alongside your industry peers and learn:
Feel overwhelmed trying to stay ahead of changes and decisions when countless project documents are all over the place? Maintaining a centralized document management solution can help you and your teams catch mistakes earlier and ensure the right information is readily available to the right stakeholders – and you can do just that in Autodesk Construction Cloud. Join product experts and learn the basics on:
Audrey Boguchwal
Group Product Manager, Autodesk
Justin Lipsey
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Marisa Barreda
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Ever walk into a room to find something important, only to realize you were in the wrong room? Navigating all the documents in your construction project’s tech stack can oftentimes feel like that. Whether your tech stack is two, five, or even ten tools, it’s important to maintain a centralized document management ecosystem to help you and your teams find exactly what you need to stay ahead of project changes – Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) Connect can help.
Get your questions answered live and join these product experts as they demonstrate how ACC Connect can optimize your document management processes and share:
Marisa Barreda
Senior Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Alice Adelman
Integration Solutions Engineer, Autodesk