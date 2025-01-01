Join us in this on-demand webinar as we explore the role owners should play during the preconstruction stage of their capital project and the long-term benefits of early and continuous involvement.
In this session, we dive into preconstruction for owners, how early involvement reduces risk, ensures on-schedule completion, and ultimately delivers a greater return on investment.
Why you should watch:
Find out why preconstruction should matter to you as an owner.
Discover strategies to manage market uncertainties.
Gain insights into risk mitigation during the preconstruction phase.
Learn from our owner and preconstruction experts on how you could maximize your ROI
Don’t miss this opportunity to listen from Brent and Rachel to understand why preconstruction is the key for project success. Watch today!
Brent Ramos
Senior Director, Technical Solutions, Autodesk
Rachel Trocchi
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk