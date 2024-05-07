Scaling Up Safety On Site

Construction is a high hazard industry. Safety programs on site can start small, leading to big impacts. From documenting ‘Good Catches’ to understanding the impacts of incidents on mental health, join us for this 2-part safety webinar series to learn about:
Staying safe – it’s not always physical.
Mental health is a serious concern in construction – with on-the-job demands and cultural challenges significantly affecting those building our communities. There is a growing recognition of these issues within the industry, and having these conversations is essential to supporting mental health within our teams. By understanding the root of the problem and implementing the right programs, we can make a change.
Join Mark R. Dyke and Dan Smolilo for a thoughtful conversation on the topic of mental health in the construction industry. We will discuss:
Growing mental health concerns in the construction industry and the impact of this in your community
The unique physical, mental, and cultural challenges construction workers face that impact mental well-being
Actionable steps you can take to you combat these issues and create a culture of care within your own team
Mark R. Dyke, LPC
Licensed Professional Counselor , Collaborative Counseling Group
Dan Smolilo
Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Tori Anderson
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Turning near misses into good catches with practical solutions in Autodesk Construction Cloud.
What’s better than a “good catch?” No single action makes a construction site safer on its own. Learn how to scale up safety programs to help remove hazards before they become incidents. Improvements in safety onsite do not happen in a vacuum. They’re due to comprehensive safety programs that are informed by data, put in place by safety professionals with the cooperation of their extended team.
It all starts with one small, but impactful positive first step.
Join our experts, Alyssa Schear and Rachel Beaudry, as they share how to utilize Autodesk Build to scale up safety programs by:
Starting with validating safe observations and “good catches” through positive reinforcement
Documenting and mitigating at-risk conditions promptly when spotted on site
Frequently monitoring for safe/unsafe site conditions
Sharing data from the field and design across teams and at safety toolbox talks
Creating predictive safety dashboards – driven by Autodesk AI – that enhance safety programs
Alyssa Schear
Named Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk
Rachel Beaudry
Customer Success Manager, Autodesk
Adam Arcus
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk