Takeoff to Win and Deliver Sustainable Projects

Are you tired of outdated desktop-based 2D takeoff tools? Or having to perform 2D and 3D takeoffs in disjointed solutions and then dealing with the tedious task of manually combining your quantities externally?

The takeoff process doesn’t need to be a chaotic, time-consuming ordeal filled with obstacles. Join this webinar to see how you can perform 2D and 3D takeoffs faster in one solution while improving collaboration and transparency. Our product experts will cover some of the recent enhancements in Autodesk Takeoff that enable you to compare your takeoff quantities at different moments in time to identify trends and mitigate risks. We will also cover our latest integration with Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) to help you make climate-smart substitutions early in the preconstruction stage.

Join our product experts as they dive into:

Demos and comparisons in action to see how to track quantity changes between two different moments in time

EC3 integration to evaluate carbon emissions and generate reports, including ICMS reporting format

How to successfully perform 3D takeoff and various tips to work with the model

Core capabilities of Autodesk Takeoff and benefits of standardization

Our expert Product Managers will be participating live during the Q&A to get your burning questions answered.

Event duration: 45 minutes