Construction Project Management Software

Gain real-time access to the latest schedule. Bring the schedule from Primavera P6, Microsoft Project or ASTA Powerproject into Autodesk Build so all project stakeholders can access and collaborate on the schedule data in a centralised environment. View and collaborate on the schedule from the field so changes are easily communicated from the trailer to HQ for synchronised management of all your construction projects. Do more with schedule data. Leverage custom views and filters to sort through thousands of activities. Using the Cost Management integration, pull schedule data into Cost Management to connect cost to time and more accurately forecast cash flow.