4D-Planner Integration

4D-Planner
Contecht was founded for supporting complete life-cycles of construction technologies. We can help with IT strategy setting, IT strategy implementation, custom-tailored software development, software and hardware configuration, and intellectual property questions.
The Integration

The application only reads your file from your Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs account and creates a dynamic link to the file once you save a project. Every time you open a project, the application reads the file from your Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs The schedule you create is linked to this file. 

As simple as it sounds - create, manage, and run 4D simulations in your browser. Login with an Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs account to get access to your design files.

  • Create, manage, and run 4D simulations in your browser
  • Login with an Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs account to get access to your design files.
  • Create 4D projects

