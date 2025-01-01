Aptix Integrations Platform Integration

As part of the Topcon family of products, Aptix™ integrates both software applications and sensor applications to provide summary reports on materials, people, and equipment.
Aptix™ is an integration platform-as-a-services (iPaaS) used primarily in the construction industry to integrate third-party software, project data, and automate workflows all within a single platform.
Support:
Technology built byTopcon Positioning Systems
Emailsupport@digitalconstructionworks.com
Partner Websitewww.topconpositioning.com/suppor