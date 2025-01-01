ArcGIS GeoBIM Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information systems (GIS), offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Visit us at esri.com/news.
AEC & operator teams can work with linked data from multiple systems in configurable web apps that simplify communication across teams and stakeholders. With ArcGIS GeoBIM, teams spend less time on file conversion, thus increasing access to reliable data for better decision making and collaboration.

ArcGIS GeoBIM delivers an innovative, easy-to-use web-based experience for project teams to explore BIM projects and issues using data from multiple systems, including Autodesk Construction Cloud and BIM 360, in a geospatial context.

  • See all your project activity on an easy-to-use map
  • Visualize consolidated project and portfolio information from models, sheets, GIS data, and issues
  • Leverage Autodesk Construction Cloud and ArcGIS in a unified web experience with task specific apps
  • Communicate current project information easily and securely
  • Share ArcGIS GeoBIM apps including dashboards to show issue status indicators with asset locations

Emailaecpm@esri.com

Partner Websitesupport.esri.com/

Partner Phone+1-888-377-4575

Esri’s ArcGIS GeoBIM connection to the Autodesk Construction Cloud blends survey and design workflows that offer that first step to a better GIS to BIM data experience.

- Darin Welch, HNTB