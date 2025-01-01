BIM Holoview Issue Tracking Integration

The Integration

In order to use BIM Holoview customers will need to purchase HoloLens and Oculus Quest 2 devices from the following online stores:

Microsoft HoloLens

Oculus Quest 2

BIM Holoview is an extended reality application for HoloLens and Oculus Quest 2. BIM Holoview Issue Tracking component allows any issues identified in the 3D model or the build to be raised directly in Autodesk® BIM 360®.

Details