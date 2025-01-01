BriefBuilder Integration

Enhance your requirements and support your verification result managed in BriefBuilder by connecting your requirements and verifications to documents managed in Autodesk Construction Cloud / BIM360.
BriefBuilder is the construction industry's #1 solution for requirements management. BriefBuilder allows you to define, analyze, verify and manage requirements in a systematic way–thereby minimizing the risk of defects, compliance gaps and rework.
Support:
Technology built byBriefBuilder
Partner Websitesupport.briefbuilder.com
Partner Phone+31(0)10 870 19 22