Cardinal Integration

Cardinal
Danalto is a SaaS company specializing in positioning intelligence that enables real-time location tracking (RTLS) of workers and assets across both indoor and outdoor environments. 
The Integration

danalto's Cardinal™ platform ingests data from best-of-breed positioning radios and uses advanced algorithms to provide postioning intelligence. Open hardware & an IT Services-aligned software stack provided by Cardinal™ enable location positioning across diverse environments, both indoor and out.

One Positioning Platform.
Seamless Control.
Agnostic IoT platform enabling positioning intelligence and asset management across the enterprise

Details

  • Cardinal ingests data from best-of-breed positioning radios
  • Indoor/Outdoor Personnel and Asset Positioning
  • Utilising multiple technologies to determine accurate position
  • Displayed on single, front-end analytics platform

Support:

Technology built byDanalto Ltd

Emailops@danalto.com

Partner Websitewww.danalto.com

Partner Phone+353868145904

