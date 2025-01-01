Cintoo Integration

The Cintoo Platform transforms each scan position into a 3D mesh that is 10 to 20 times smaller than the source point cloud. This mesh-based scan data is then streamed very fast in WebGL browsers. 3D BIM model can be overlaid in the viewer to check for differences and create issues (BCF).
Cintoo Cloud turns massive 3D laser scans into mesh-based Reality Capture Data, enabling Scan-to-BIM workflows and Scan-versus-BIM comparisons.
