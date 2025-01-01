Docs Manager Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Monarch Innovation is a Design & Engineering company based out of India which serves the clientele across the globe through its strategic partnerships, alliances & collaborations.
Using Docs Manager users can manage documents, issues, and reports as per requirements. Users can upload and download the documents in bulk. 
It will also manage the attributes of issue and documents
 
We provide the customization of tools as per requirements.

Using Docs Manager, user can migrate all documents into the BIM360 docs account easily. 
  • Bulk upload the documents into the BIM360 docs account with required directory structure
  • Create issues in BIM Account and attach the document with it.
  • Download the drawing and PDF document with or without markups.
  • Manage all BIM account details in the database.
  • Generate reports of documents and issues.

Emailinfo@monovative.com

Partner Websitewww.monarch-innovation.com/

Partner Phone+91 997 485 2647

