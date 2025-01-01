Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Domo Integration

Domo
Domo, Inc. is a cloud software company specializing in business intelligence tools and data visualization.
The Integration

Connect and empower your business with data. Domo is the only cloud-native platform that combines iPaaS capabilities for data integration, visualizations for real-time and predictive insights, and a foundation for building your own apps to take immediate action on those insights.

With the Domo Business Cloud®, you can dynamically integrate data from thousands of sources, turn data into live visualizations, and extend BI directly into workflows and applications that empower your entire organization.

Details

  • Domo can be embedded as a BIM 360 Partner Home Card
  • View dashboards without leaving Autodesk Construction Cloud
  • Access Domo data via your BIM 360 Project Home

Support:

Technology built byDomo

Emailbim360partnercard@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteknowledge.autodesk.com/support/b

