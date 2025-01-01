EarthCam Integration

The Integration

Empower your team to make better, timelier decisions that eliminate mistakes, reduce costs and improve the safety of the construction site for everyone. Access powerful media-enhanced views of your projects and create a cohesive library of live and saved imagery in relation to your 3D model.



EarthCam’s integration allows users to merge high-quality, real-time construction camera imagery embedded with jobsite data, with the BIM 360 platform. Create intelligent perspectives of your jobsite with live and saved images or 360° VR content.

Details