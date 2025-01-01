Genda Integration

Genda’s solution is innovative and simple to use. Genda has given us a way to produce actionable data that is used for contact tracing and optimizing production efforts. Using Genda, we expect continued improvements in both safety and efficiency. - John Andres, ANDRES Construction

Making decisions carries risk. In construction, not making a timely decision carries greater risk. Genda provides real time data that allows us to make more timely and more educated decisions. Being able to make adjustments to schedule or identify schedule slips in real-time, with accurate data, allows more consistent schedule management. - Jeff Robinson, Project Engineer