Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Google Drive Integration

Google Drive
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Integration forACC Connect
The Integration

Cloud-native collaboration apps to supercharge teamwork Drive integrates seamlessly with Docs, Sheets, and Slides, cloud-native apps that enable your team to collaborate effectively in real time. Create and share content with your team on Day 1, with no need to migrate from existing tools.

Google Drive helps teams move faster with collaboration tools like Docs, Sheets, and Slides—all on a secure, cloud-based platform that makes it easy for you to share, store, and access files.
 
 

Details

  • Automatically move documents and drawings between Google Drive and ACC, PlanGrid or BIM 360
  • Automatically archive critical documents
  • Develop other custom workflows using Google Drive triggers

Support:

Technology built byGoogle

Emailacc-connect@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteconstruction.autodesk.com/connec

For more information, please complete the form below.