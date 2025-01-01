Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Google Sheets Integration

Google Sheets
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
The Integration

Access, create, and edit your spreadsheets wherever you go—from your phone, tablet, or computer—even when there’s no connection. Choose from a wide variety of budgets, schedules, and other pre-made spreadsheets—all designed to make your work that much better, and your life that much easier.

Create a new spreadsheet and edit it with others at the same time — from your computer, phone or tablet.

Details

  • Google Sheets can be embedded as an Autodesk Build or BIM 360 Partner Home Card
  • Access Google Sheets data via your Autodesk Build or BIM 360 Project Home
  • Embed Google Sheets in the Google Workspace Partner Card
  • Configure with a shared link

Support:

Technology built byGoogle

Emailbim360partnercard@autodesk.com

Partner Websitehelp.autodesk.com/view/BUILD/ENU

For more information, please complete the form below.